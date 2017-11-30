  1. Home
Tensions rise as vote count in Honduras drags on

By  Associated Press
2017/11/30 22:06

Supporters of presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla chant slogans against Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who's running for reelection,

Libre Alliance presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla looks at his watch as a woman wipes sweat from his forehead during a press conference in Teguc

A supporter of presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla fuels a fire during a protest what they call electoral fraud in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Thursda

A supporter of presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla rests on a Honduran flag during a protest in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Tensions are rising in Honduras as incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez has emerged with a slim lead for re-election following a reported computer glitch shut down vote counting for several hours.

Challenger Salvador Nasralla has alleged fraud and says he won't respect the official results. He's watched an initial five-point lead diminish in recent days as official results have trickled out.

By early Thursday, Hernandez was ahead by about 22,000 votes, with about 88 percent of Sunday's votes processed.

Opposition supporters protested through the night outside the electoral court's facilities, setting up some highway roadblocks and lighting fires in the streets. Police responded with tear gas as calls to maintain calm were increasingly unheeded.

Court president David Matamoros says complete results will be available Thursday afternoon.