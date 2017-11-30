BC-US--AP Entertainment Digest, US

If you have questions, please email Nekesa Moody at nmoody@ap.org, Shelley Acoca at sacoca@ap.org, or Anthony McCartney at amccartney@ap.org. Expanded AP content, beyond what appears here, can be obtained from http://apexchange.com .

THURSDAY, NOV. 30

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-LAUER — Former "Today" show host Matt Lauer, fired for sexual misconduct, said Thursday that repairing the damage that he has caused is now his full-time job. By Media Writer David Bauder. SENT: 900 words, photos, video. Will be updated.

—SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-MATT LAUER STATEMENT — SENT: 190 words

—SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-LAUER-THE LATEST — Updates with developments.

— SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-FALLEN HEROES — When it comes to fandom, it's reckoning time for Matt Lauer, Garrison Keillor and scores of other men accused of sexual wrongdoing. By Leanne Italie. SENT: 1100 words, photos.

GARRISON KEILLOR-FIRED — Garrison Keillor, whose stories of small-town characters entertained legions of public radio listeners for 40 years on "A Prairie Home Companion," became another celebrity felled by allegations of workplace misconduct when Minnesota Public Radio terminated his contracts. By Jeff Baenen. SENT: 850 words, photos.

FILM-NEW YORK CRITICS AWARDS — The New York Film Critics Circle announces its picks for the year's best in film on Thursday. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 400 words by 4 p.m., photos.

TV-HOLIDAY SHOWS — Tradition reigns on TV this holiday season, with familiar animated specials, warm-hearted movies and star-filled music specials. By Television Writer Lynn Elber. UPCOMING: 700 words by 4 p.m., photos.

BILLBOARD-WOMEN IN MUSIC — LOS ANGELES — Selena Gomez, Mary J. Blige and Kelly Clarkson are among the honorees Thursday at Billboard's annual Women in Music gala. By Nicole Evatt. UPCOMING: 130 words to be followed by 400 words after 10 p.m. PST. Photos.

JUSTIN BIEBER-BODYGUARD ARRESTED — The head of security for singer Justin Bieber has been arrested in Miami following a crash that injured two officers. SENT: 130 words.

BOOKS-THE GIRLS-LAWSUITS — A lawsuit alleges that author Emma Cline plagiarized parts of her bestselling novel "The Girls" from an ex-boyfriend by using spyware to access his email and other accounts, claims that Cline vehemently denies. By Andrew Dalton. SENT: 460 words.

ZIMBABWE-DISSIDENT MUSICIAN — As Zimbabweans celebrated the ouster of dictator Robert Mugabe, they danced on the streets to previously banned protest songs by one of the country's most famous musicians — a man jailed by the country's former white rulers and hounded by the black government that succeeded them. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 830 words, photos.

ROCKEFELLER CENTER TREE — Throngs of tourists and revelers packed midtown Manhattan on a warm night and under tight security to watch the annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. SENT: 330 words.

GLORIA STEINEM-COMEDY — Feminist leader Gloria Steinem tried her hand at a little stand-up comedy, taking the mic at a Manhattan club in the spirit of "laughing our way to the revolution." By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. SENT: 480 words, photos.

ITALY-UFFIZI — The Uffizi Gallery in Florence was struck by lightning before dawn Thursday, setting off alarms that drew both firefighters and anti-terror police. No damage was caused to either the structure or the artworks it contains. SENT: 180 words, photos.

CHEN-THE AUTHOR — Karen Chen's autobiography just hit the book shelves. Imagine what she can write about if she wins an Olympic medal in February. By Barry Wilner. SENT: 660 words, photos.

FILM REVIEW-THE SHAPE OF WATER. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT Wednesday: 700 words, photos.

FILM REVIEW-THE DISASTER ARTIST. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT Wednesday: 700 words. Photos.

FILM REVIEW-WONDER WHEEL. By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT Wednesday: 680 words, photos.

MUSIC REVIEW-U2. By Pablo Gorondi. SENT Wednesday: 520 words, photos.

BOOK REVIEW-THE WHISPERING ROOM, BY DEAN KOONTZ. Reviewed by Jeff Ayers. SENT Monday: 300 words, photo.

BOOK REVIEW-BOBBY KENNEDY: A RAGING SPIRIT, BY CHRIS MATTHEWS. Reviewed by Barbara Hall. SENT Tuesday: 200 words, photos.

BOOK REVIEW-THE MAN IN THE CROOKED HAT, BY HARRY DOLAN. Reviewed by Oline H. Cogdill. SENT Tuesday: 380 words, photos.

MILAN— Final of Elite's Model Look competition - 64 finalists are narrowed down to a male and female winner.

LONDON— Pricilla Presley introduces the Elvis exhibition in London and remembers the memorabilia there.

LONDON— Gwen Stefani turns on the Christmas lights at Westfield London and performs one of her new festive songs.

NEW YORK— Veteran actor and funnyman Paul Reiser discusses his role as co-creator and -writer on Hulu's 'There's . Johnny!,' a comedy behind the scenes at 'The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson' circa 1972.

LONDON — Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and the cast of 'Wonder' on why kindness is an under-rated virtue.

LOS ANGELES — 'Roman J. Israel, Esq.' star Carmen Ejogo and director Dan Gilroy recount their history with Denzel Washington.

LOS ANGELES — 'Frozen' star Josh Gad on Disney's dark side: 'It's good to be scared.'

ROME— Pink Floyd unveil career-spanning exhibition in Rome.

EVANSTON— Professor: Markle, a 'typical college student.'

PITTSFIELD— Fans react to Keillor firing, show cancellation.

NEW YORK— Rockefeller Center Tree illuminated ahead of countdown; Brett Eldredge, Leslie Odom Jr., Train, Harry Connick Jr. perform.

LEEDS— Stormzy dominates 2017 Mobo awards with three wins, Idris Elba honored; Cardi B performs.

LOS ANGELES— Artifacts from King Tut's tomb are going on international tour.

N/A— Sony Pictures releases new trailer for 'All the Money in the World' featuring Christopher Plummer.

MINNEAPOLIS— Minnesotans react to news of Keillor's firing.

FILE— Variety posts two-month investigation into Matt Lauer's alleged sexual misconduct.

FILE— Sundance lineup includes Robin Williams, Jane Fonda, Gloria Allred docs.

FILE— Selena Gomez is still the most-followed celeb on Instagram.