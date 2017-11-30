Fleeing car crashes into home, killing mother and son inside

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say a car crashed into an Ohio home, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son in the living room.

Police say the crash happened in Dayton late Wednesday night. Lt. Steven Bauer says it appears the driver panicked when he saw an officer patrolling the neighborhood and sped off.

Bauer says the car crashed into the home before the officer had a chance to do a traffic stop. The mother and her son were in the living room with a third person. Bauer says the third person was not injured.

Bauer says a handgun and drugs were seized from the car.

An investigation continues.