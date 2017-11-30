Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, November 30, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;31;25;A stray shower;31;25;SSW;10;74%;78%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and beautiful;29;19;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;NNW;9;60%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partial sunshine;15;5;Abundant sunshine;16;5;E;8;68%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Cooler with rain;14;8;Spotty showers;13;6;NW;21;59%;90%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;5;-1;A passing shower;4;-2;NE;10;91%;80%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;-2;-7;Increasing clouds;-5;-7;NNE;3;88%;57%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;11;3;A little rain;6;1;NNE;8;70%;86%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rather cloudy;-4;-10;Low clouds;-5;-13;NE;12;70%;44%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A thunderstorm;28;20;A shower in places;30;21;E;15;60%;49%;5

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun, nice;21;16;Occasional rain;19;16;S;15;76%;66%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A p.m. t-storm;22;16;A t-storm in spots;22;15;ENE;16;66%;42%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine and nice;23;9;Sunny and beautiful;22;9;WNW;18;44%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy a.m. t-storm;29;24;Cloudy, downpours;26;24;WSW;9;89%;96%;2

Bangalore, India;Cloudy with a shower;25;20;A shower in spots;24;18;E;18;86%;70%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;33;26;High clouds;34;24;NE;12;56%;33%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;13;3;Some sun, a shower;10;2;NW;18;56%;45%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-6;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-6;WSW;9;24%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Periods of rain;9;2;Occasional rain;4;0;NNW;9;85%;68%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;4;0;Mostly cloudy;3;0;NW;9;75%;44%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;21;10;A shower;20;10;WNW;7;76%;80%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;19;Couple of t-storms;25;19;NNW;19;72%;76%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy and chilly;2;-6;Clouds breaking;-1;-8;NNW;6;87%;10%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;4;-2;Cold with some sun;2;-4;NE;5;84%;30%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;8;6;Occasional rain;10;8;NE;6;85%;88%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;4;-3;Mostly sunny, chilly;3;-5;NNW;7;70%;3%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning sunny, nice;26;18;Partly sunny;26;19;ENE;18;60%;11%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;30;18;Some sun, pleasant;31;19;S;7;40%;57%;11

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, cooler;9;-1;Sunny, but chilly;7;-1;NW;15;40%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with some sun;23;13;Sunshine, pleasant;24;14;NE;14;50%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;Nice with sunshine;23;15;SSE;26;63%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;ENE;5;63%;64%;7

Chennai, India;Cloudy with showers;30;25;Showers, some heavy;30;23;ENE;18;83%;79%;2

Chicago, United States;Clearing;11;2;Mostly sunny;9;3;S;10;58%;2%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain and a t-storm;29;23;Showers and t-storms;28;24;SE;10;83%;88%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;2;0;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;NW;12;81%;14%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;31;25;High clouds;31;25;NNE;16;48%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Sunny and pleasant;21;7;Partly sunny;21;12;SSE;9;60%;4%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;32;23;Showers around;31;24;SSE;11;79%;65%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;28;9;Hazy sunshine;27;9;NNE;7;45%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;13;2;Mild with sunshine;16;1;SSW;11;31%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;28;17;Hazy sunshine;28;16;NNW;8;56%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;A couple of showers;29;24;NW;7;77%;86%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;5;0;Variable cloudiness;5;3;WNW;18;82%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;11;2;A shower in the a.m.;14;2;N;14;34%;88%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. shower or two;16;8;Mostly sunny;15;8;NW;15;51%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Occasional rain;27;17;Occasional rain;21;17;NNW;12;73%;61%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A few showers;27;13;Mostly sunny, nice;28;13;NE;7;48%;10%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;27;21;Partly sunny;27;21;NE;17;67%;44%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;2;0;Periods of wet snow;1;-2;NNW;23;97%;85%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;High clouds;33;25;An afternoon shower;34;24;SSW;7;64%;63%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;NNE;14;59%;29%;4

Honolulu, United States;A heavy shower;29;24;A passing shower;29;23;ENE;22;65%;66%;2

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;29;16;Partly sunny;29;16;E;9;59%;3%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;24;7;Hazy sunshine;22;8;NNE;6;51%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;15;13;Becoming cloudy;19;13;SSE;11;60%;9%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A touch of a.m. rain;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;WSW;19;74%;55%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and nice;29;24;Sunny and beautiful;31;24;N;15;53%;6%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;28;15;A t-storm in spots;28;15;ENE;15;45%;64%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;15;-2;Sun, some clouds;14;-2;N;5;26%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;31;14;Hazy sun;31;14;NE;6;23%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;20;7;Partly sunny;20;7;E;7;65%;10%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;33;18;Sunny and pleasant;32;18;N;21;23%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. rain;5;4;Mostly cloudy;8;1;NNW;9;87%;72%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;31;24;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;NNE;8;64%;74%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;W;9;69%;79%;9

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;Hazy sun;27;14;NNW;10;58%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm around;31;24;ENE;6;76%;55%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;18;3;A t-storm in spots;18;1;NNE;12;34%;42%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;32;25;A morning shower;32;25;SSW;7;71%;54%;7

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;22;17;Partly sunny, nice;22;17;S;14;71%;20%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;13;6;Partly sunny;14;4;NNE;14;65%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, cold;3;2;A passing shower;6;2;NNW;22;75%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine and nice;23;11;Sunny and beautiful;24;12;E;7;45%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;SW;11;71%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;10;1;An afternoon shower;10;0;N;14;52%;41%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, downpours;29;27;A passing shower;30;27;SW;25;72%;82%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy with showers;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;SSE;8;79%;67%;4

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;ENE;10;67%;63%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny and hot;35;21;Heavy rain, t-storm;25;15;SSW;17;88%;94%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;22;5;Mostly sunny;21;6;NNE;6;32%;2%;5

Miami, United States;Sun and some clouds;27;21;A shower in places;27;21;NE;17;65%;57%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little p.m. rain;2;1;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;SW;16;78%;23%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;25;Sunny and nice;31;25;E;15;63%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;ENE;16;54%;7%;11

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;3;0;Partly sunny;3;-5;NW;3;79%;5%;2

Moscow, Russia;A bit of ice;-2;-3;A bit of ice;3;1;S;21;80%;92%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;19;Some sun;34;20;NNE;12;39%;0%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;A t-shower in spots;25;15;N;18;60%;49%;10

New York, United States;Partly sunny;12;7;Mostly sunny;12;2;N;15;50%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;19;8;Mostly sunny;19;8;E;11;61%;4%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-7;-10;Low clouds;-7;-16;NE;7;85%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;15;7;Partly sunny;11;3;NW;17;51%;1%;3

Oslo, Norway;A snow shower;0;-7;Partly sunny;-2;-6;W;6;70%;12%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;4;-1;Clouds and sun;2;-5;SSE;14;77%;7%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;30;26;A t-storm in spots;29;27;ESE;19;79%;71%;12

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;NNW;9;85%;68%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;E;12;75%;63%;8

Paris, France;A passing shower;5;0;Partly sunny;4;-3;NNE;12;61%;36%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;24;13;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;SE;19;36%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;34;24;Clouds and sun;33;25;NNE;15;63%;44%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NNE;10;72%;55%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;32;21;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;E;8;57%;28%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;Clouds breaking;2;-2;NNW;5;72%;31%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine, but cold;0;-14;Mostly sunny, chilly;1;-11;SSE;8;31%;2%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;18;11;Showers;18;11;NE;13;78%;100%;10

Rabat, Morocco;A shower;17;5;Mostly cloudy;17;4;E;8;50%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;30;26;A morning shower;31;26;ENE;14;60%;68%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;6;6;Cloudy with showers;7;2;WSW;20;90%;81%;0

Riga, Latvia;A bit of p.m. snow;2;0;Bit of rain, snow;2;0;SW;9;97%;81%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Periods of sun;27;22;Showers;25;21;NE;10;85%;81%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;ENE;12;43%;17%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;14;4;A shower in the a.m.;13;4;ESE;7;64%;82%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;2;0;Cloudy, a bit of ice;3;1;S;16;76%;77%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;16;9;Partly sunny;16;10;W;10;68%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;18;A t-storm in spots;25;17;ENE;12;68%;64%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;Mostly sunny;29;22;N;7;70%;44%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;18;Partly sunny;25;18;N;14;74%;42%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;26;6;Sunny and beautiful;24;5;ENE;7;30%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;29;14;Increasing clouds;27;13;SW;10;46%;21%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;22;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;NNE;6;77%;44%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;12;1;Mostly sunny;13;-1;ENE;11;69%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain tapering off;8;6;Periods of rain;8;6;SSE;13;81%;87%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, chilly;3;-7;Sunshine and chilly;3;-6;ENE;6;35%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and cool;11;7;Mostly cloudy, cool;11;7;ENE;15;51%;6%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;32;26;Variable cloudiness;32;26;N;12;70%;44%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain, snow;8;4;Occasional rain;8;4;ENE;9;96%;93%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;30;24;A shower in spots;30;23;SE;8;70%;75%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sunshine;3;0;A little rain;2;-3;NW;17;85%;64%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;27;22;Mostly sunny;30;23;NNE;27;58%;17%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;22;19;Mostly cloudy, damp;21;19;ENE;20;76%;69%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Considerable clouds;1;0;Bit of rain, snow;2;0;N;18;90%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy;10;2;Cooler with rain;7;-4;NW;7;85%;84%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;13;2;Low clouds;7;4;SE;6;84%;43%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;15;4;Sunshine;14;4;W;9;29%;2%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;22;13;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;E;9;46%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Heavy rain;18;10;Periods of rain;13;8;NE;7;73%;91%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;11;6;A shower in spots;11;4;NNE;11;70%;65%;1

Toronto, Canada;A little midday rain;7;2;Partly sunny;6;2;SW;10;69%;13%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;29;17;Nice with some sun;23;12;W;14;49%;70%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Brief p.m. showers;18;9;A little a.m. rain;14;7;SSW;12;67%;65%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, not as cold;-14;-27;Mostly sunny, cold;-11;-27;NNW;7;84%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A little a.m. rain;7;5;Rain;7;4;ESE;9;75%;98%;0

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and chilly;3;-6;Mostly cloudy;1;-7;NW;5;79%;20%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;31;21;Decreasing clouds;32;18;E;11;43%;25%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;1;1;Bit of rain, snow;2;0;SW;22;73%;82%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow, rain mixing in;1;0;Mainly cloudy;1;-2;W;20;93%;44%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;18;15;Brilliant sunshine;22;16;N;23;69%;4%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partial sunshine;34;20;Mostly sunny;33;22;N;10;60%;4%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;8;-4;Sunshine;9;-4;ENE;3;56%;12%;2

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius