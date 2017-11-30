China's Xi praises Obama's efforts to build US-China ties

BEIJING (AP) — State media say Chinese President Xi Jinping praised former U.S. President Barack Obama's efforts to develop relations between the two countries during his visit to the Asian nation.

The official Xinhua News Agency said Thursday that Obama met on Wednesday with Xi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing and discussed bilateral ties.

Xinhua said Xi "made positive comments" about Obama's efforts to develop relations between the nations when he was president of the United States.

Obama's three-country tour this week will also include meetings with the leader of India. He will mix paid speeches with meetings with foreign leaders and a town hall event for young people.

Obama is to finish the trip in France, where he will give one of several speeches planned during the trip.