Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, November 30, 2017

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;89;77;A stray shower;87;77;SSW;6;74%;78%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and beautiful;84;66;Sunny and pleasant;84;70;NNW;6;60%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partial sunshine;60;42;Abundant sunshine;61;41;E;5;68%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Cooler with rain;58;46;Spotty showers;55;43;NW;13;59%;90%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;42;30;A passing shower;40;28;NE;6;91%;80%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;28;19;Increasing clouds;23;19;NNE;2;88%;57%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;52;37;A little rain;42;34;NNE;5;70%;86%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rather cloudy;25;15;Low clouds;23;8;NE;8;70%;44%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A thunderstorm;82;67;A shower in places;86;70;E;10;60%;49%;5

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun, nice;69;61;Occasional rain;66;61;S;10;76%;66%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A p.m. t-storm;72;60;A t-storm in spots;72;58;ENE;10;66%;42%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine and nice;73;48;Sunny and beautiful;72;49;WNW;11;44%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy a.m. t-storm;84;75;Cloudy, downpours;79;75;WSW;6;89%;96%;2

Bangalore, India;Cloudy with a shower;78;67;A shower in spots;75;64;E;11;86%;70%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;91;78;High clouds;93;76;NE;7;56%;33%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;56;37;Some sun, a shower;50;35;NW;11;56%;45%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;37;21;Partly sunny, chilly;41;21;WSW;6;24%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Periods of rain;49;35;Occasional rain;40;32;NNW;6;85%;68%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;38;32;Mostly cloudy;38;32;NW;6;75%;44%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;69;50;A shower;68;51;WNW;4;76%;80%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;79;67;Couple of t-storms;77;66;NNW;12;72%;76%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy and chilly;36;20;Clouds breaking;31;18;NNW;4;87%;10%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;39;29;Cold with some sun;36;25;NE;3;84%;30%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;46;43;Occasional rain;50;46;NE;4;85%;88%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;39;26;Mostly sunny, chilly;37;23;NNW;4;70%;3%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning sunny, nice;79;65;Partly sunny;78;66;ENE;11;60%;11%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;87;64;Some sun, pleasant;88;65;S;4;40%;57%;11

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, cooler;48;31;Sunny, but chilly;45;31;NW;9;40%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with some sun;73;56;Sunshine, pleasant;75;57;NE;9;50%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;79;61;Nice with sunshine;73;58;SSE;16;63%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;83;68;A t-storm in spots;82;68;ENE;3;63%;64%;7

Chennai, India;Cloudy with showers;86;77;Showers, some heavy;85;74;ENE;11;83%;79%;2

Chicago, United States;Clearing;53;35;Mostly sunny;49;38;S;6;58%;2%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain and a t-storm;85;74;Showers and t-storms;83;76;SE;6;83%;88%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;36;31;Mostly cloudy;36;29;NW;7;81%;14%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;88;76;High clouds;89;77;NNE;10;48%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Sunny and pleasant;69;45;Partly sunny;70;53;SSE;6;60%;4%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;90;74;Showers around;89;75;SSE;7;79%;65%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;82;49;Hazy sunshine;81;48;NNE;4;45%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;56;36;Mild with sunshine;61;35;SSW;7;31%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;82;62;Hazy sunshine;82;61;NNW;5;56%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;A couple of showers;85;75;NW;4;77%;86%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;41;31;Variable cloudiness;41;38;WNW;11;82%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;52;35;A shower in the a.m.;57;36;N;9;34%;88%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. shower or two;61;46;Mostly sunny;59;47;NW;9;51%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Occasional rain;81;63;Occasional rain;69;63;NNW;7;73%;61%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A few showers;80;55;Mostly sunny, nice;82;56;NE;4;48%;10%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;81;70;Partly sunny;80;69;NE;11;67%;44%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;36;32;Periods of wet snow;34;29;NNW;14;97%;85%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;High clouds;91;76;An afternoon shower;93;75;SSW;5;64%;63%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;80;65;Partly sunny, nice;77;62;NNE;9;59%;29%;4

Honolulu, United States;A heavy shower;84;76;A passing shower;84;74;ENE;14;65%;66%;2

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;84;61;Partly sunny;83;60;E;5;59%;3%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;75;45;Hazy sunshine;72;47;NNE;4;51%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;59;56;Becoming cloudy;65;55;SSE;7;60%;9%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A touch of a.m. rain;87;76;A t-storm in spots;88;76;WSW;12;74%;55%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and nice;84;75;Sunny and beautiful;87;75;N;9;53%;6%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;83;59;A t-storm in spots;83;60;ENE;9;45%;64%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;59;28;Sun, some clouds;57;28;N;3;26%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;88;58;Hazy sun;87;57;NE;4;23%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;68;44;Partly sunny;69;45;E;4;65%;10%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;91;64;Sunny and pleasant;90;65;N;13;23%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. rain;41;40;Mostly cloudy;47;35;NNW;5;87%;72%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;89;75;A p.m. shower or two;88;76;NNE;5;64%;74%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;90;73;A t-storm in spots;87;73;W;6;69%;79%;9

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;82;57;Hazy sun;81;58;NNW;6;58%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;87;74;A t-storm around;88;74;ENE;4;76%;55%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;64;37;A t-storm in spots;64;34;NNE;8;34%;42%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;90;76;A morning shower;89;77;SSW;4;71%;54%;7

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;71;63;Partly sunny, nice;72;63;S;9;71%;20%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;56;42;Partly sunny;57;39;NNE;9;65%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, cold;38;35;A passing shower;43;35;NNW;14;75%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine and nice;73;52;Sunny and beautiful;75;54;E;4;45%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;86;75;Partly sunny, nice;85;76;SW;7;71%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;51;33;An afternoon shower;51;31;N;9;52%;41%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, downpours;85;80;A passing shower;86;81;SW;16;72%;82%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy with showers;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;77;SSE;5;79%;67%;4

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;87;79;A t-storm in spots;91;79;ENE;6;67%;63%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny and hot;96;70;Heavy rain, t-storm;78;58;SSW;11;88%;94%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;71;40;Mostly sunny;70;43;NNE;4;32%;2%;5

Miami, United States;Sun and some clouds;81;70;A shower in places;81;70;NE;10;65%;57%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little p.m. rain;35;33;Mostly cloudy;37;30;SW;10;78%;23%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;88;76;Sunny and nice;88;77;E;9;63%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;77;60;Mostly sunny, nice;77;61;ENE;10;54%;7%;11

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;38;32;Partly sunny;38;23;NW;2;79%;5%;2

Moscow, Russia;A bit of ice;28;27;A bit of ice;37;34;S;13;80%;92%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;66;Some sun;94;68;NNE;7;39%;0%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;76;57;A t-shower in spots;77;58;N;11;60%;49%;10

New York, United States;Partly sunny;53;45;Mostly sunny;54;36;N;9;50%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;67;47;Mostly sunny;66;47;E;7;61%;4%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;19;14;Low clouds;20;3;NE;4;85%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;60;44;Partly sunny;52;38;NW;10;51%;1%;3

Oslo, Norway;A snow shower;31;19;Partly sunny;28;21;W;4;70%;12%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;39;30;Clouds and sun;36;22;SSE;9;77%;7%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;85;79;A t-storm in spots;85;80;ESE;12;79%;71%;12

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A t-storm in spots;85;73;NNW;6;85%;68%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower;87;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;E;8;75%;63%;8

Paris, France;A passing shower;41;31;Partly sunny;39;26;NNE;7;61%;36%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;75;56;Sunny and pleasant;81;63;SE;12;36%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;94;75;Clouds and sun;91;77;NNE;9;63%;44%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;89;76;A t-storm in spots;90;75;NNE;6;72%;55%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;89;69;Partly sunny, nice;88;70;E;5;57%;28%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;35;28;Clouds breaking;36;28;NNW;3;72%;31%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine, but cold;32;7;Mostly sunny, chilly;34;13;SSE;5;31%;2%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;65;51;Showers;64;51;NE;8;78%;100%;10

Rabat, Morocco;A shower;62;41;Mostly cloudy;62;40;E;5;50%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;87;78;A morning shower;87;78;ENE;9;60%;68%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;44;42;Cloudy with showers;45;36;WSW;12;90%;81%;0

Riga, Latvia;A bit of p.m. snow;36;33;Bit of rain, snow;36;32;SW;6;97%;81%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Periods of sun;81;71;Showers;78;70;NE;6;85%;81%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;80;57;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;ENE;7;43%;17%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;57;39;A shower in the a.m.;55;39;ESE;4;64%;82%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;35;33;Cloudy, a bit of ice;38;34;S;10;76%;77%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;62;48;Partly sunny;61;51;W;6;68%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;64;A t-storm in spots;78;62;ENE;7;68%;64%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, nice;86;72;Mostly sunny;84;72;N;4;70%;44%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;76;65;Partly sunny;77;65;N;8;74%;42%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;78;42;Sunny and beautiful;75;42;ENE;4;30%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;84;56;Increasing clouds;81;56;SW;7;46%;21%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;83;72;Partly sunny, nice;84;71;NNE;3;77%;44%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;54;33;Mostly sunny;56;30;ENE;7;69%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain tapering off;47;42;Periods of rain;47;42;SSE;8;81%;87%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, chilly;37;19;Sunshine and chilly;38;22;ENE;4;35%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and cool;51;45;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;45;ENE;9;51%;6%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;90;79;Variable cloudiness;90;78;N;7;70%;44%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain, snow;47;39;Occasional rain;46;39;ENE;6;96%;93%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;86;75;A shower in spots;87;73;SE;5;70%;75%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sunshine;38;32;A little rain;36;27;NW;11;85%;64%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;80;72;Mostly sunny;85;74;NNE;17;58%;17%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;72;66;Mostly cloudy, damp;69;67;ENE;13;76%;69%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Considerable clouds;34;31;Bit of rain, snow;35;32;N;11;90%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy;51;36;Cooler with rain;44;25;NW;5;85%;84%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;55;35;Low clouds;45;38;SE;4;84%;43%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;59;39;Sunshine;57;40;W;6;29%;2%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;71;55;Sunny and pleasant;76;57;E;5;46%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Heavy rain;64;49;Periods of rain;55;47;NE;4;73%;91%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;52;43;A shower in spots;52;39;NNE;7;70%;65%;1

Toronto, Canada;A little midday rain;44;35;Partly sunny;43;35;SW;6;69%;13%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;84;63;Nice with some sun;74;54;W;8;49%;70%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Brief p.m. showers;65;49;A little a.m. rain;58;44;SSW;7;67%;65%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, not as cold;7;-17;Mostly sunny, cold;11;-16;NNW;5;84%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A little a.m. rain;45;42;Rain;45;39;ESE;6;75%;98%;0

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and chilly;37;22;Mostly cloudy;35;19;NW;3;79%;20%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;88;71;Decreasing clouds;89;64;E;7;43%;25%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;35;33;Bit of rain, snow;36;33;SW;14;73%;82%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow, rain mixing in;34;31;Mainly cloudy;34;29;W;13;93%;44%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;65;58;Brilliant sunshine;71;62;N;14;69%;4%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partial sunshine;93;68;Mostly sunny;91;72;N;6;60%;4%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;47;25;Sunshine;48;25;ENE;2;56%;12%;2

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit