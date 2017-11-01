Taiwan animal protection service finds bones of hundreds of dogs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The animal protection service in Keelung is promising a reward of NT$100,000 (US$3,300) to the person who can help find those responsible for the bones of 300 dogs believed to have been killed for human consumption, a practice banned by law in Taiwan.

A person who was out feeding stray dogs Thursday morning found more than 100 bags spread along a remote road outside the center of Keelung, the Chinese-language Liberty Times reported.

Animal protection experts who went to inspect the find said the bones had been cut up and no meat or muscle were still attached, indicating that the meat had been cooked for human consumption. Tests on the teeth led the experts to believe that the bones were the remains of about 300 adult dogs, the report said.

Residents of the area said its remoteness had encouraged some people to dump domestic waste and trash from construction along the roads.

According to the Animal Protection Act, killing dogs or cats for use in food is punishable by detention of up to two years, and by fines ranging from NT$200,000 (US$6,600) to NT$2 million.