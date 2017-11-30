MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's top anti-discrimination official for soccer has indicated spectators will be allowed to fly rainbow flags at the World Cup.

Alexei Smertin, a World Cup ambassador and the Russian Football Union's anti-racism and anti-discrimination inspector, says spectators won't be affected by a Russian law prohibiting "propaganda" of homosexuality to minors.

Smertin says, "There will definitely be no ban on wearing rainbow symbols in Russia. It's clear you can come here and not be fined for expressing feelings."

The former Russia and Chelsea midfielder adds its unlikely gay fans could fall foul of Russian law, saying "The law is about propaganda to minors ... I can't imagine that anyone is going to go into a school and speak."

__

