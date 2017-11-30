  1. Home
  2. World

Nevada rancher refuses judge's offer of release during trial

By KEN RITTER , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/11/30 18:24

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016 booking file photo provided by the Multnomah County, Ore., Sheriff''s office shows Cliven Bundy. Bundy, a Nevada

FILE - This Jan. 27, 2016, file photo provided by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office shows Ammon Bundy. Cliven Bundy, 71, a Nevada rancher and stat

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy refused a federal judge's offer to be released during his trial on charges involving an armed standoff that stopped a government cattle roundup.

The 71-year-old didn't state his reason in court. But his wife, Carol Bundy, noted in a courthouse hallway that two other sons, Mel and David Bundy, are approaching two years in federal detention.

The family patriarch could have joined son Ammon Bundy and co-defendant Ryan Payne in being freed during the trial. U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro said they can be released Thursday to house arrest with GPS monitoring at homes of Bundy family friends.

Navarro did not say why she reversed her previous detention ruling.