Yangmingshan Qianshan Park in Taipei receives international acclaim

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The renovation project of Yangmingshan Qianshan Park (前山公園) in Taipei has received the Honorable Mention of the IFLA Asia-Pac Landscape Architecture Awards 2017 in the Parks and Open Space Category in Bangkok, Thailand.

Qianshan Park, which boasts a plethora of ecological resources and hot spring characteristics, used to suffer from damage to its environment because of outdated facilities. Following a renovation implemented by the Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO), the park has been restored to its original charisma as a recreational venue that prides itself in possessing both natural landscape and gardens with humanistic elements, PSLO Director Huang Li-yuan (黃立遠) said in a statement on Monday.

The International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA) is an organization representing the landscape architectural profession globally. IFLA currently represents 76 national associations from Africa, the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, and a newly emerging region in the Middle East. Taiwan is one of the 14 members of IFLA Asia-Pacific.

Qianshan Park is located closed to the Yangmingshan bus station. To go to the park, please take Buses 260, R5, 230, 681 and 108.