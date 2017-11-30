Danes arrest Russian man at Moscow's request

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish prosecutors say a 43-year-old Russian national has been arrested at Moscow's request pending an international extradition.

Henriette V. Norring from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said Thursday that Moscow now has to make a formal extradition request.

She says Denmark will consider the request "thoroughly," adding any extradition "will only be possible if all conditions of Danish extradition legislation are met."

The man was identified by his lawyer as Alexander Panesh, a resident of France. Panesh was arrest Nov. 21 and can be held in custody until Dec. 19.

The lawyer, Kim Bagge, told The Associated Press that her client was wanted for bribery and making false statements, among other allegations.