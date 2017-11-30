  1. Home
Taiwan-Japan Duo failed to get Wildcard in Womens' Doubles for Australian Open

A line up of the best Asian tennis players are competing in Zhuhai,China for the wild card to play at the Australian Open

By Mabel Neo,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/11/30 17:29

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –Taiwanese athlete Chang Kai-chen with her Japanese partner Hiroko Kuwata failed to get the tickets to the semi-finals after being defeated by Japanese duo Miharu Imanishi and Akiko Omae. 

The Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-off sees top players from the Asia-Pacific region compete for a coveted Australian Open main draw wildcard.

The Japanese duo beat the Taiwan-Japanese pair 5-7 and 4-6, preventing them from getting into the semi-finals. 

Although Chang missed the chance of getting the wild card for the Women Doubles, she would be playing against World Ranking No. 122 Misaki Doi in the Women's Singles for another chance to get the wildcard to play in the Australian Open held in January 2018.

The playoff starts in Zhuhai, China on 28 November, and will end on 3 December.

 
Australian Open
Tennis
Chang Kai-chen
Hiroko Kuwata

