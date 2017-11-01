Taipei 101 launches “T-Pad” wall of lights

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In addition to its annual New Year’s Eve fireworks, Taipei 101 will also feature a “T-Pad” wall of lights to present wishes from the public, reports said Thursday.

The wall consists of 140,000 LED lights set up from the iconic skyscraper’s 35th floor to its 90th floor, spokesman Michael Liu (劉家豪) told reporters.

Each day from December 2 through 21, it will project the New Year’s wishes of up to 272 members of the public between 6 and 10 p.m.

The length of the texts cannot exceed 16 characters and should be posted on the Taipei 101 “2018 Happy Together” Facebook page, Liu said.

On December 22, a selection of the wishes posted during the previous three weeks will feature in a special presentation, according to a report by the Central News Agency.

In the final days before Christmas, the T-Pad will show “Taiwan’s tallest Christmas tree” with decorations and messages chosen by the public online, while from December 26 up to the final hours of the year, images of dogs will dominate to mark the upcoming Year of the Dog, Liu said.

While the traditional fireworks will be shorter than last year, the T-Pad lights will make up for that, according to the CNA report. Liu estimated the cost of the event at NT$60 million (US$1.99 million), with the fireworks and the T-Pad each taking one half into account.