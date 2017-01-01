Filipina hopes to find long-lost Taiwanese mother by Christmas

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Filipina college student in the Philippine province of Isabela is hoping to find her long-lost Taiwanese mother before Christmas.

Aivan Chung, 22, who is majoring in Entrepreneurship at the Cauayan Campus of Isabela State University, is hoping to finally find her long-long Taiwanese mother by Christmas of this year.

Aivan's mother, who went by the Filipino name of Sentar Chung, was born in Taiwan on Mar. 9, 1969, under the Chinese name Chung Zhen-ching. In the 1990s, Sentar met her father Nelson Ong Lacaden, a Chinese-Filipino, when he was working in Taiwan, where he worked for 10 years in construction.

When Sentar became pregnant, the couple went to the Philippines. Aivan was born on Feb. 24, 1995 in Masangkay St. Sta. Cruz, Metro Manila, Philippines.

A little over a year later on May 24, Sentar gave birth to Aivan's brother Kevin Chung in Taiwan. Aivan was raised by her grandmother on her father's side.

Every two to three months Aivan said her mother would visit her in the Philippines. She would stay in the Philippines for a month at a time and then she would go back to Taiwan for work.

On Aivan's seventh birthday on Feb. 24, 2002, her mother gave her one last phone call via cell phone during which she promised to come visit her in June.

Aivan never heard from her mother again and has no idea why. She has completely lost touch with her mother, and after the last phone call her father eventually moved on to have a family with another woman.

Aivan said her father believed her mother lives in Taiwan's capital city of Taipei.

Key information:

Father: Nelson Ong Lacaden, born Nov. 16, 1969.

Mother: Chung Zhen-ching, also known as Sentar Chung, born Mar. 9, 1969.

Daughter: Aivan Chung, born Feb. 24, 1995.

Son: Kevin Chung, born May 24, 1996.



Aivan's mother Chung Zhen-ching (left), her brother Kevin Chung (right).





Aivan's brother Kevin Chung.



Aivan Chung. (Image from Shiannah Zhen Chung Facebook page)

Aivan's original post searching for mother on Facebook:

If you have information about the whereabouts of Chung Zhen-ching (Sentar Chung), please contact Aivan Chung via her Facebook page.