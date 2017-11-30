  1. Home
  2. World

Pelosi's daughter: California lawmakers enable harassment

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/11/30 16:10

In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, photo, Christine Pelosi, chair of the California Democratic Party's women's caucus, walks to the dais to speak before

FILE- In this May 25, 2017, file photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. pauses during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pe

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's daughter is criticizing the California Legislature's handling of sexual misconduct.

In unflinching remarks, Christine Pelosi alleges the Capitol community is aware of and enables harassment and even rape. Christine Pelosi is chairwoman of the California Democratic Party's women's caucus.

Her remarks Tuesday to a legislative panel are the boldest assessment yet of Sacramento's process for addressing misconduct. It comes as her mother faces criticism for not being more strident in responding to sexual harassment allegations in Congress.

Women in Sacramento have spoken out about a range of inappropriate behaviors, including unwanted touching. No one has publicly claimed rape but Pelosi says that's because they are too scared to come forward.