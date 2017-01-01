  1. Home
  2. Society

Winning numbers for Taiwan's NT$171 million 'Grand Fortune' jackpot

Wining numbers for Taiwan's NT$171 million 'Grand Fortune' lottery jackpot

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/11/30 16:27

Lucky Buddha figurine in lottery store. (By Taiwan News)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- With a jackpot having reached NT$171,645,033 (US$5,719,258), the winning numbers for Taiwan's "Grand Fortune" (大福彩) on Wednesday were 24, 18, 02, 22, 39, 10, and 15 and the special number was 03, according to Taiwan Lottery

Also on Wednesday, the winning numbers for the "Jin Cai 539" lottery (今彩539) were 13, 04, 14, 16, and 29 and the winning numbers for the "Three-Star" (3星彩) and "Four-Star" (4星彩) lotteries were 203 and 8228, respectively. 

On Tuesday, the winning numbers for Taiwan's "Grand Lottery" (大樂透) were 47, 09, 19, 46, 14, and 17 and the special number was 29. 

The winning numbers announced on Monday for Taiwan's "Power Lottery" (威力彩), which has a jackpot of NT$868,160,678, in order of appearance were 14, 20, 13, 10, 17 and 21 in the first section, while the winning number in the second section was 02.
lottery
Taiwan lottery
Grand Fortune Lottery
Grand Fortune

RELATED ARTICLES

Winning numbers for Taiwan's NT$123 million 'Grand Lottery' jackpot
2017/11/29 10:00
Winning numbers for Taiwan's NT$865 million 'Power Lottery' jackpot
2017/11/28 17:59
Winning numbers for Taiwan's NT$162 million 'Grand Fortune' jackpot
2017/11/23 12:30
Winning numbers for Taiwan's NT$100 million 'Grand Lottery' jackpot
2017/11/22 11:16
Winning numbers for Taiwan's NT$754 million 'Power Lottery' jackpot
2017/11/21 10:13