Taiwan Tourism Bureau busy overseas, giving away free trips to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan Tourism Bureau has been busy recently, promoting interest and travel to Taiwan in several countries across the globe, and for some lucky folks, giving away free trips to Taiwan.

The Bureau organized four events throughout November held in North American cities of Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, and Toronto, with a further event planned for New York in February of 2018.

The events drew over 600 guests who came to find out about the all the travel options that Taiwan has to offer, and guests were also able to enter their name in a drawing for a 5 day trip to Taiwan.

At each event, as many as four guests were selected, and chauffeured directly to the airport to board a flight for Taiwan, where they would enjoy a stay in a boutique hotel and a free tour of Taipei.

The tours are part of the #TaiwanNowBoarding campaign, and people can follow winners' journeys on the Tour Taiwan Facebook page.

Another special activity is planned for December 2 in New York City Times Square where people in Taiwan and New York will play an interactive game together, while being broadcast on the ABC Supersign in Times Square.

People that want to participate in the "Show Your Heart" event for a chance to win a free trip to Taiwan just need to join the event on fb, and then share a photo of a heart shaped item with the #ShowYourHeart hash tag on instagram or twitter.

The Tourism Bureau has also been busy across the Atlantic over the past month attending events in the UK like the London World Market, where they promoted Taiwanese culture with traditional snacks, musical performances, and plenty of information about Taiwan as the spectacular tourist destination it is.

Four lucky winners from the London World Market event in the UK also received an surprise trip to Taiwan.

Tourism Bureau representatives also spent a day at Waterloo station inviting people to take a moment out of their busy day to learn a bit about the beauty of Taiwan.

Lastly, the bureau also recently announced a new season and a new spin on the TLC "Fun Taiwan" program, where 10 groups of travelers who have never traveled abroad before will be selected for their first ever international adventures in Taiwan, and on international television.

The Taiwan Tourism Bureau has been busy in 2017, working hard to promote Taiwan as a tourist destination, and they certainly intend to keep up the work in 2018.

However, when a country is as beautiful as Taiwan, with so much to offer new visitors and residents alike, the work of the Tourism Bureau will never be done. Find out more about some of the exciting events and offerings in Taiwan from the Tourism Bureau's website.