Woman survives rollover crash only to be fatally struck by truck

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- While driving on the Changhua section of National Freeway 1 a 50-year-old woman, surnamed Chen (陳), was tailgated causing her car to flip over, just as she was emerging from the wreckage, she was hit again by a truck and later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, reported China Times.

Early this morning (Nov. 30) at 5:07 a.m., a man surnamed Huang (黃) was returning to Changhua after visiting friends in Taichung at the 195 kilometer mark on the Wangtian Interchange of National Freeway 1 when out of apparent fatigue he collided with Chen's small sedan in the middle lane, causing her car to flip over. Huang then pulled his vehicle to the shoulder of the highway.

Meanwhile, Chen then started to climb out of her overturned vehicle to check on her 20-year-old daughter surnamed Chu (朱), who was still trapped inside. It was at this moment that a semi-trailer truck driven by a 46-year-old man also surnamed Chen (陳) who did not have time to swerve away and struck both the woman's car and herself.

After being struck by the semi, Chen sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Changhua's Show Chwan Memorial Hospital, where she later died. Her daughter only suffered a minor injury to her right arm.

Police said that because the wreckage was in the middle lane and on the shoulder, it did not block traffick and the debris was cleared by 6:54 a.m. All three of the drivers involved were tested for the presence of alcohol in their blood, however all three measured 0.