Temp to drop to 15 degrees in northern Taiwan next Monday

Mercury is expected to drop even lower late next week as a strong cold air mass to blanket the island

By Sophia Yang,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/11/30 15:09

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Another set of northeasterly winds will approach northern Taiwan and send the mercury down again to 18 degrees Celsius at the lowest on Sunday and 15 degrees Celsius on Monday, December 4, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The weatherman said that the daily high on Friday is likely to reach 22 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan, seven to eight degrees lower from it was on Wednesday. The central and southern regions of the country could see highs of 26 degrees and 28 degrees, respectively.

The mercury will slide to 15 degrees on Monday, the lowest so far this winter, says the CWB weatherman.

In meteorologist Wu Der-rong’s (吳德榮) weather forecast, he sees the weather getting coldest with a low of 15 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday as the cold air mass strengthens.  

Wu indicated that temperature is set to rise after Wednesday as the northeasterly winds gradually diminish, while another cold air mass is expected to arrive sometime between Friday and Saturday next week and likely bring cold rain to the north and northeast.

Separately, a red pollution alert continued to flash for southern Taiwan from Yulin to Pingtung County, meaning air quality that has been deemed as "unhealthy" was still affecting the population of these regions. According to the Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network, the unhealthy air level will linger until Saturday, December 2.

 
