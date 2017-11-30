Wu Ching-kuo resigns from International Boxing Association 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Executive board member of the International Olympic Council Wu Ching-kuo recently has resigned from the role as the President of the International Boxing Association(AIBA).

According to AIBA, Wu has decided to step down and the organization agreed to end all legal disputes and disciplinary cases between them. Wu resigned on 20th November as the President of AIBA while under investigation for unethical conduct. He was serving as AIBA's president for 11 years, and was suspended from duty last month while a complaint lodged by most members of his executive committee was investigated.

Wu was the International Olympic Committee member for 29 years and the Vice-President of Association of Summer Olympic International Federations(ASOIF).

Upon Wu's resignation, the World Archery Federation president Ugur Erdener will take over the position of the Vice-President of ASOIF. Ugur Erdener is also the current Vice-President of the International Olympic Council.