Tokyo Disneyland set for $2.7 billion expansion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Tokyo Disney operator aims to do the biggest expansion in 20 years. Oriental Land licenses the rights from Walt Disney Co. to operate the Tokyo resort that includes Disneyland, DisneySea, hotels and shopping malls.

Oriental Land has begun discussing the plans with California-based Walt Disney. The theme park's area would expand by approximately 30 percent and new facilities are expected to open in 2023. Tokyo Disneyland aims to attract both local and international tourists. The expansion would be the resort's priciest project since the 2001 addition of the Tokyo DisneySea.

According to Reuters, shares of Oriental Land Co Ltd (4661.T) jumped on earlier today after Oriental Land revealed plans to spend more than US$2.7 billion on a major expansion of its Tokyo Disney Resort theme park featuring an attraction based on the movie "Frozen".

Tokyo Disneyland scored the most visitors of any theme park in the Asia-Pacific region last year with US$16.54 million.

The design layout for the new Disney theme park in Tokyo is expected to be released in February 2018.