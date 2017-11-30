|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|25
|17
|6
|2
|36
|90
|65
|Toronto
|26
|16
|9
|1
|33
|92
|78
|Boston
|23
|11
|8
|4
|26
|63
|68
|Detroit
|25
|10
|10
|5
|25
|70
|74
|Montreal
|26
|11
|12
|3
|25
|62
|82
|Ottawa
|23
|8
|9
|6
|22
|68
|76
|Florida
|24
|10
|12
|2
|22
|72
|83
|Buffalo
|25
|6
|15
|4
|16
|55
|85
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|25
|16
|8
|1
|33
|72
|60
|N.Y. Islanders
|24
|15
|7
|2
|32
|89
|76
|New Jersey
|24
|14
|6
|4
|32
|78
|74
|Washington
|25
|14
|10
|1
|29
|74
|75
|Pittsburgh
|26
|13
|10
|3
|29
|74
|90
|N.Y. Rangers
|25
|13
|10
|2
|28
|82
|77
|Carolina
|23
|10
|8
|5
|25
|68
|70
|Philadelphia
|25
|8
|10
|7
|23
|70
|78
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|25
|17
|7
|1
|35
|86
|66
|Winnipeg
|24
|15
|6
|3
|33
|80
|64
|Nashville
|24
|15
|6
|3
|33
|76
|68
|Dallas
|24
|13
|10
|1
|27
|70
|69
|Chicago
|24
|12
|9
|3
|27
|76
|63
|Minnesota
|24
|11
|10
|3
|25
|72
|74
|Colorado
|22
|11
|9
|2
|24
|73
|71
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|23
|15
|7
|1
|31
|81
|69
|Los Angeles
|25
|14
|8
|3
|31
|73
|57
|San Jose
|23
|13
|8
|2
|28
|61
|51
|Calgary
|24
|13
|10
|1
|27
|70
|76
|Anaheim
|25
|11
|10
|4
|26
|68
|75
|Vancouver
|25
|11
|10
|4
|26
|68
|73
|Edmonton
|25
|10
|13
|2
|22
|67
|81
|Arizona
|27
|6
|17
|4
|16
|66
|98
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 2, Buffalo 0
N.Y. Islanders 5, Vancouver 2
Columbus 3, Carolina 2, SO
Florida 5, N.Y. Rangers 4
San Jose 3, Philadelphia 1
Los Angeles 4, Detroit 1
Nashville 3, Chicago 2
Edmonton 3, Arizona 2, OT
Toronto 4, Calgary 1
Dallas 3, Vegas 0
|Wednesday's Games
Montreal 2, Ottawa 1
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2
Winnipeg at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.