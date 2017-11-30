Pope heads to Bangladesh with Rohingya crisis looming large

Pope Francis poses for a group photo with children as her arrives at St. Mary's Cathedral for a meeting with the bishops of Myanmar, in Yangon, Myanma
Faithful wait for the arrival of Pope Francis to celebrate a mass with young people in St. Mary's Cathedral in Yangon, Myanmar, Thursday, Nov. 30, 201
A Bangladeshi man carries a sack filled with timber as he walks past a portrait of Pope Francis displayed along a route the Pope is expected to take d
A portrait of Pope Francis is displayed as workers sweep a road the Pope is expected to take during his visit, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Wednesday, Nov. 2
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Pope Francis is wrapping up his visit to Myanmar with a Mass for young people before heading to neighboring Bangladesh where the Rohingya Muslim refugee crisis is expected to take center stage.
Francis has so far refrained from speaking out about Asia's worst humanitarian crisis in decades, out of deference to his Burmese hosts who consider the Rohingya "Bengalis" and don't recognize them as an ethnic group.
The Vatican has defended Francis' silence, saying the pope wants to "build bridges" with the predominantly Buddhist nation.
But human rights groups and Rohingya themselves have expressed disappointment that Francis, a tireless and fearless advocate for refugees and the world's most marginal, has refrained from condemning what the U.N. has said is a textbook case of "ethnic cleansing."