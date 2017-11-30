  1. Home
Taiwan ranked 18th for Global Entrepreneurship Index

Taiwan drop 2 positions but still ranked 1st in Asia

By Mabel Neo,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/11/30 12:05

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) --Based in Washington DC, the Global Entrepreneurship and Development Institute(GEDI), which produces the Global Entrepreneurship Index this year.  The United States of America topped the index, which ranked 137 countries while Taiwan falls back two positions this year, ranking No. 18. 

Each country is ranked according to its GEI score which includes the three main sub-indexes:  Entrepreneurial Attitudes, Entrepreneurial Ability, and Entrepreneurial Aspirations. GEDI collects data on the entrepreneurial attitudes, abilities, and aspirations of the local population and then weigh these against the prevailing social and economic infrastructure that aspects such as broadband connectivity and the transport links to external markets.

This process creates 14 pillars which GEDI uses to measure the health of the regional ecosystem. The index indicates the overall entrepreneurship attitude and potential in the country.
 

Countries in the Top 10 of the Global Entreprenuer Index includes Switzerland, Canada, United Kingdom, Austria, Denmark, Iceland, Ireland, Sweden and France. 
Global Entrepreneurship Index
Taiwan

