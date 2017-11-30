Sergio Garcia has 1-stroke clubhouse lead at Australian PGA

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Sergio Garcia withstood two rain delays at Royal Pines for a 5-under 67 and the clubhouse lead at the Australian PGA Championship.

The Masters champion, starting on the 10th hole Thursday and in the same 6:10 a.m. group as Adam Scott, had three birdies over his final seven holes.

Australians Rhein Gibson, Greg Chalmers and Stephen Dartnall shot 68s, with most of the morning rounds completed.

Scott, playing with a long-handled putter, was 1-over through 16 holes before making birdie on his final two for a 71. Scott used a broomstick putter when he won the Masters in 2013 but switched to a short putter after a ban on anchoring the putter against the body began in 2016.

Marc Leishman and defending champion Harold Varner III had afternoon starts.