Taiwanese scholar first Asian to receive Switzerland's top chemistry prize

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese scholar Shih Chih-jen (施智仁) became the first Asian person to win Switzerland's most highly prized chemistry award -- the Ruzicka-Preis -- announced Taiwan's representative office in the Central European country on Wednesday (Nov. 29), according to a CNA report.

At the Ruzicka-Preis awards ceremony held on Tuesday (Nov. 28), Shih, who is an assistant professor at Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule (ETH) Zurich, was awarded for his research and development of the highest purity green light-emitting diode (LED), stated the representative office. This technology will improve the picture quality on the screens of the next generation of TVs, smart phones, and monitors.

The Ruzicka-Preis is named after a Croatian scientist and winner of the 1939 Nobel Prize in Chemistry "for his work on polymethylenes and higher terpenes" during his tenure as professor at ETH Zurich at the time. The award is bestowed on researchers under the age of 40 for academic excellence achieved in the field of chemistry carried out in Switzerland or by Swiss researchers overseas.

After graduating from Taiwan University, Shih obtained his Ph.D at MIT and conducted postdoctoral research at Stanford University. Since May of 2015, Shih has been teaching at ETH Zurich.

Taiwan's representative to Switzerland, Klement Ruey-sheng Gu (谷瑞生), was invited to attend the ceremony and congratulated Shih on his award. Gu lauded Shih for his outstanding performance in the field of chemistry.