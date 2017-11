Gordon helps Magic end 9-game skid with win over Thunder

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Gordon had 40 points and 15 rebounds to help the Orlando Magic end a nine-game losing streak with a 121-108 victory over the struggling Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

Russell Westbrook hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter for the Thunder. He shot 7 for 10 on 3s and added 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Oklahoma City lost for the fifth time in six games and dropped its seventh straight on the road.

Elfrid Payton added 19 points for the Magic, and Evan Fournier had 16.

The Thunder went without a field goal for more than five minutes late in the third period, then went scoreless for the first 3 1/2 minutes of the fourth. They were outscored 28-5 during that span.

KNICKS 115, HEAT 86

NEW YORK (AP) — Enes Kanter had 22 points and 14 rebounds and New York beat Miami despite losing Kristaps Porzingis to a sprained right ankle after 2 1/2 minutes.

Back after missing three games with back spasms, Kanter had his way against a Heat team missing starting center Hassan Whiteside because of left knee soreness, going 7 of 9 from the field.

The Knicks lost all three games Kanter missed, their longest skid since starting 0-3, but shot 60 percent and led by as much as 30 points with their center back.

Porzingis had started quickly, making his first two shots before he was hurt chasing the ball near the baseline by the Miami bench. Justise Winslow stepped on his foot, causing Porzingis' ankle to turn awkwardly, and he was helped to the locker room during a timeout.

The Knicks said X-rays were negative and that their leading scorer was available to return, but they later ruled out a return in the third quarter. There was no need by then the way they were playing.

Courtney Lee added 17 points for the Knicks. Kelly Olynyk had 18 for the Heat.

76ERS 118, WIZARDS 113

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons had 31 points and a career-high 18 rebounds and overcame a Hack-a-Shaq strategy, leading Philadelphia past Washington.

Joel Embiid had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and Dario Saric added 24 points to help the Sixers win for the sixth time in eight games. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 22 points for the Wizards.

Washington nearly overcame a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter and spent the final five minutes intentionally fouling Simmons, who entered the game shooting 56.6 percent. He went 15 for 29.

PISTONS 131, SUNS 107

DETROIT (AP) — Reggie Jackson scored 23 points and Detroit beat Phoenix for its third straight victory.

Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley each scored 20 points, and Andre Drummond had 13 points and matched a career best with seven assists in Detroit's highest-scoring game of the season.

The Pistons improved to 14-6 overall, 8-2 at home in their first season at Little Caesars Arena, and 7-1 against the Western Conference.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 22 points, and rookie Josh Jackson had a career-high 20. Phoenix has lost four out of five and is 1-2 on a six-game trip.

RAPTORS 126, HORNETS 113

TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Lowry scored a season-high 36 points, DeMar DeRozan had 30 and Toronto beat Charlotte to improve to 7-1 at home.

Lowry made career-high eight 3-pointers.

Dwight Howard had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets. They lost their seventh straight road game and dropped to 1-9 away from home.

