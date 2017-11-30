Taiwan Ministry of Culture to offer grants to award-winning filmmakers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In an attempt to encourage Taiwanese filmmakers and increase the number of Taiwanese films, the Ministry of Culture will offer special grants to filmmakers who come up with a new film proposal within two years of receiving an award.

According to CNA, lawmaker Chang Liao Wan-chien (張廖萬堅) said in a Legislative Yuan session held on Wednesday that even though the ministry has a subsidy program that has helped many new directors in Taiwan to produce their first film, many directors or production companies faced debts and financial problems afterwards, making it difficult to continue making films.

Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君), minister of culture, said the ministry had established a special grant to tackle this problem. Once Taiwanese filmmakers submit a new film proposal within two years after receiving a major film award, they will likely receive the grant offered by the ministry.

Cheng added that the establishment of a grant would hopefully serve as an allure for private finance in Taiwan's film industry.

Hsu I-chun (徐宜君), director of the Department of Audiovisual and Music Industry, said the filmmakers’ proposals for new films would be reviewed by an independent body.

Hsu added that as long as filmmakers are awarded film awards, including the Golden Horse Awards and the Oscars, or recognized at major film festivals such as the Taipei, Cannes, Venice, or Berlin Film Festival, they will be eligible for applying for a grant for their next film.

Hsu mentioned that directors such as Midi Z (趙德胤), Yang Ya-che (楊雅喆), and Huang Hsin-yao (黃信堯), who have been awarded for their films "The Road to Mandalay," "The Bold,The Corrupt, and The Beautiful," and "The Great Buddha +" at the Golden Horse Awards respectively, will all likely qualify for the grant.