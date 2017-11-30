Lowry scores season-high 36 as Raptors beat Hornets 126-113

TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Lowry scored a season-high 36 points, DeMar DeRozan had 30 and the Toronto Raptors improved to 7-1 at home by beating the shorthanded Charlotte Hornets 126-113 on Wednesday night.

Lowry set a new career-high by hitting eight 3-pointers.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 12 points and Norman Powell had 10 for the Raptors, who never trailed in winning their second straight.

Dwight Howard had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who lost their seventh straight road game and dropped to 1-9 away from home. Jeremy Lamb and Frank Kaminksy each scored 18 points and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had 12.

Charlotte guard Kemba Walker did not play for the first time this season because of a bruised left shoulder. An All-Star for the first time last season, Walker was injured in a collision with San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge in Saturday's home loss to the Spurs. Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Walker will be re-evaluated after Thursday's practice in Miami. Charlotte faces the Heat on Friday night.

Walker scored 115 points in four meetings with Toronto last season, his highest total against any opponent.

Nicolas Batum cut it to 109-104 with a 3 with 4:43 left, capping a 7-0 run. DeRozan stopped the spurt with a layup, Serge Ibaka followed with a jumper before Lowry sealed it with his seventh 3-pointer.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Charlotte has not won away from home since beating Memphis on October 30. ... Michael Carter-Williams started in Walker's place.

Raptors: C.J. Miles returned after missing the previous two games following the birth of his daughter. ... C Lucas Nogueira left in the fourth with a strained right calf. ... Fred VanVleet had a career-high nine assists. ... Toronto's eight home games are tied with Chicago for fewest in the NBA. The Bulls are 2-6 at home. ... Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman attended the game, as did actress Elisabeth Moss.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Charlotte's road trip concludes when it faces Southeast Division rival Miami for the first time this season Friday. The Hornets have lost two straight against the Heat.

Raptors: Host Indiana on Friday night. Toronto has won seven straight home games against the Pacers.

