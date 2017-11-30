Measure of Chinese manufacturing edges up in November

BEIJING (AP) — A monthly survey of Chinese manufacturing shows activity improved in November, adding to signs of a pickup in global and domestic demand.

The China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing said Thursday its purchasing managers' index rose to 52.4 from October's 51.6 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating.

Components of the survey that measure imports, exports and new orders all improved, while the indicator for employment weakened.

Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a report, "the breakdown shows a broad-based pickup in demand."