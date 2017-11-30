Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Nov. 30 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Kim Jong-un announces completion of North Korean nuclear force
@China Times: Electricity supply to fall short of demand by 4.5 billion kWh next year
@Liberty Times: Ma Ying-jeou summoned over cheap sale of KMT assets
@Apple Daily: Drunk New Taipei City councilor slaps woman, assaults police officer
@Economic Daily News: Day trading up 50% after tax cut
@Commercial Times: Taiwan dollar rises to NT$29.99 against U.S. dollar
