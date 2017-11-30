300 Taiwanese still stranded in Bali: Tourism Bureau

Taipei, Nov. 29 -- The Tourism Bureau on Wednesday said it will work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in bringing back the 300 Taiwanese stranded in Bali.



Recent clouds of ash that spewed from the Mount Agung volcano on the island have forced local authorities to close the airport.



According to the bureau, a plan has been formulated to provide buses to carry the stranded Taiwanese in Bali to Surabaya Juanda International Airport, where flights will be arranged for returning to Taiwan.



Assistance will be available by contacting MOFA and Tourism Bureau offices in Surabaya. The bureau's office in Kuala Lumpur is also working with MOFA to provide assistance, according to the bureau