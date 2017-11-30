  1. Home
Brazil's Gremio wins Copa Libertadores for the 3rd time

By  Associated Press
2017/11/30 09:48

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Brazil's Gremio has won the prestigious Copa Libertadores for the third time in its history with a 2-1 victory at Argentina's Lanus.

After a 1-0 victory in Porto Alegre last week, Gremio secured the South American crown Wednesday night with goals by midfielders Fernandinho at 28 minutes and Luan at 45.

Lanus' Jose Sand scored from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute.

The Brazilians also lifted the continental trophy in 1983 and 1995. Lanus, a club from Buenos Aires suburbs, was playing its first final in the tournament's history.

Gremio's culture is more of Uruguayan will power than Brazilian flair, but this year it has been a goal machine.

Gremio coach Renato Portaluppi was a star of the Southern Brazilian team in its first South American title.