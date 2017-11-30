Taiwan award-winning films exhibited at 28th Singapore International Film Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — 28th Singapore International Film Festival exhibited a total of 96 films from Taiwan, which includes Golden Horse Award-nominated films Angels Wear White and the Great Buddha+. Ongoing events include Asia Tv Forum & Market and 22nd Asian Television Awards.

The Ministry of Culture Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development (BAMID) brings a total of 96 films to Asia Tv Forum & Market and Asian Television Awards held in Marina Bay Sands Singapore.



Also, the Golden Horse Award-winning film The Great Buddha+ is a finalist Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) in the Asia Feature Film category. There were a total of 13 films nominated for awards such Best Lead Actor/Actress, Best Supporting Actor/Actress and Best Original Screenplay.

This shows the characteristics of Taiwan films working in diverse themes and high-quality production has been affirmed and has been recognized in Southeast-Asia and the global market.