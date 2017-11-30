Porzingis leaves Knicks game with apparent ankle injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Forward Kristaps Porzingis left the Knicks' game against Miami in the first quarter Wednesday night with what appeared to be a right ankle injury.

Porzingis was chasing a ball near the baseline and Miami's Justise Winslow stepped on his foot, which turned awkwardly. The Knicks called time and after teammate Jarrett Jack went to check on him near the Heat bench, Porzingis was helped to the locker room.

The Knicks' leading scorer was off to a strong start, making his first two shots in the opening minutes.