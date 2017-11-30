WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola burst onto the field with his fists clenched and leapt into the air. Benjamin Mendy, currently out with a long-term knee injury, hobbled down the touchline in a desperate bid to get a selfie with teammate and match-winner Raheem Sterling. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 868 words, photos. With separates.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING-MCLAREN

MOSCOW — Russian sports officials risk talking themselves into a tougher punishment for the country's Olympic team, according to the investigator who detailed an orchestrated doping program. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 636 words, photos.

OLY--IOC-RUSSIAN DOPING

MOSCOW — Russia has launched its athletes' uniform for the Winter Olympics, as the country waits to find out if it will be banned from the games for doping offenses. SENT: 509 words, photos.

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA

MILAN — Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome will ride the Giro d'Italia next year in an attempt to win his third Grand Tour in a row. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 668 words, photos.

CRI--ZIMBABWE-CRICKETER'S SONG

HARARE, Zimbabwe — When two Zimbabwe cricket players, one black and one white, staged a daring protest against the regime of Robert Mugabe at a World Cup game 14 years ago, they knew it would probably end their careers at home and maybe even put their lives in danger. By Enock Muchinjo. SENT: 825 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--MAN CITY-SOUTHAMPTON

MANCHESTER, England — Raheem Sterling scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time to earn Manchester City a dramatic 2-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday, re-establishing his team's eight-point lead. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 560 words, photos.

SOC--ARSENAL-HUDDERSFIELD

LONDON — Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has often divided opinion during his time in the Premier League. On Wednesday, he left no room for debate. By Sam Jonston. SENT: 484 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Monaco's season took another turn for the worse when the defending champions slumped to a 1-0 loss at Nantes in the French league on Wednesday. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 750 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Barcelona reached the last 16 of the Copa del Rey with a comfortable 5-0 win over Murcia on Wednesday, but Basque Country teams Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao were eliminated by third-division clubs. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 619 words, photos.

SOC--VENEZUELA-MALNOURISHED PLAYERS

CARACAS, Venezuela — The coach of Venezuela's under-20 women's national soccer team has been fired after claiming that his players were suffering from malnutrition in the crisis-wracked nation. SENT: 355 words, photos.

SOC--ON SOCCER-RUSSIA WORLD CUP

MOSCOW — Gary Lineker was furious, staggered at how FIFA's executives were carving up the 2018 and 2022 World Cup hosts. By Rob Harris. SENT: 690 words, photos.

Also:

— SOC--GENOA-ROSSI. Giuseppe Rossi looks to return from latest injury with Genoa. SENT: 242 words.

— SOC--MODRIC-TAX CASE. Spanish prosecutors accuse Luka Modric of tax irregularities. SENT: 217 words, photos.

GOLF:

GLF--WORLD CHALLENGE

NASSAU, Bahamas — One year later, the scene hadn't change. Jordan Spieth paused on the 17th green and looked across the water to the adjacent fairway at Albany Golf Club as Tiger Woods hit his shot to the ninth green, just like he did last year at the Hero World Challenge. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 813 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— CRI--ENGLAND-STOKES. Police pass Stokes investigation to prosecutors. SENT: 119 words, photos.

— SKI--WCUP-LAKE LOUISE TRAINING. Women's World Cup training run canceled in Lake Louise. SENT: 120 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.