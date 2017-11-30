  1. Home
Uber further embroiled in trade-secret theft allegations

By  Associated Press
2017/11/30 07:35

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A top Uber lawyer struggled to explain to a federal judge why the company reached a $7.5 million settlement with a former employee who accused it of stealing its rivals' trade secrets, even though Uber considered the allegations a bogus attempt at blackmail.

The effort did little to clear up the latest dark cloud hanging over the ride-hailing service. Uber is struggling to defend itself in a high-profile lawsuit alleging that it has been building a fleet of self-driving cars with technology stolen from Waymo, a Google spinoff.

The trial in that case was set to begin next week, but U.S. District Judge William Alsup has postponed it until February 5 after learning about a 37-page letter from a former Uber manager alleging intellectual thievery and other shady behavior.