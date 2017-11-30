Women's World Cup training run canceled in Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Soft course conditions Wednesday forced the cancellation of training for the season-opening women's World Cup downhill.

The first two downhills of the season are set for Friday and Saturday, followed by a super-G on Sunday.

Lindsey Vonn is making her return to the venue where she has won 18 times. The American star missed the Lake Louise races last season because of a broken arm.

The racers trained Tuesday, with Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein posting the fastest time. Another training run was set for Thursday.

The women were in Vermont last week, with Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg taking the giant slalom and Mikaela Shiffrin winning the slalom. The men were at Lake Louise last week for a downhill and super-G.