  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2017/11/30 06:47
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Tuesday's Matches

Brighton 0, Crystal Palace 0

Leicester 2, Tottenham 1

Watford 2, Man United 4

West Brom 2, Newcastle 2

Wednesday's Matches

Chelsea 1, Swansea 0

Bournemouth 1, Burnley 2

Arsenal 5, Huddersfield 0

Man City 2, Southampton 1

Stoke 0, Liverpool 3

Everton 4, West Ham 0

Saturday's Matches

Chelsea vs. Newcastle

West Brom vs. Crystal Palace

Leicester vs. Burnley

Watford vs. Tottenham

Brighton vs. Liverpool

Stoke vs. Swansea

Everton vs. Huddersfield

Arsenal vs. Man United

Sunday's Matches

Bournemouth vs. Southampton

Man City vs. West Ham

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Derby 0, Ipswich 1

Reading 3, Barnsley 0

Friday's Matches

Cardiff vs. Norwich

Leeds vs. Aston Villa

Saturday's Matches

Brentford vs. Fulham

Ipswich vs. Nottingham Forest

Preston vs. QPR

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Hull

Derby vs. Burton Albion

Sunderland vs. Reading

Bolton vs. Barnsley

Millwall vs. Sheffield United

Bristol City vs. Middlesbrough

Monday's Match

Birmingham vs. Wolverhampton

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Blackpool 2, Blackburn 4

Charlton 2, Peterborough 2

Saturday's Matches

Bristol Rovers vs. Rotherham

Southend vs. Oldham

England FA Cup
Friday's Match

AFC Fylde vs. Wigan

Saturday's Matches

Notts County vs. Oxford City

Port Vale vs. Yeovil

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Maidstone United

Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe

Forest Green Rovers vs. Exeter

Fleetwood Town vs. Hereford

Gillingham vs. Carlisle

Stevenage vs. Swindon

Bradford vs. Plymouth

Sunday's Matches

Woking vs. Peterborough

Doncaster vs. Scunthorpe

Blackburn vs. Crewe

Wycombe vs. Leatherhead

Newport County vs. Cambridge United

Gateshead vs. Luton Town

Mansfield Town vs. Guiseley

Coventry vs. Boreham Wood

AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton

Monday's Match

Slough Town vs. Rochdale