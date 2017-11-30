BC-SOC--English Summaries

Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Chelsea 1, Swansea 0
Chelsea: Antonio Rudiger (55).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Bournemouth 1, Burnley 2
Bournemouth: Joshua King (79).
Burnley: Chris Wood (37), Robbie Brady (65).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Arsenal 5, Huddersfield 0
Arsenal: Alexandre Lacazette (3), Olivier Giroud (68, 87), Alexis Sanchez (69), Mesut Ozil (72).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Man City 2, Southampton 1
Man City: Kevin De Bruyne (47), Raheem Sterling (90).
Southampton: Oriol Romeu (75).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Stoke 0, Liverpool 3
Liverpool: Sadio Mane (17), Mohamed Salah (77, 83).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Everton 4, West Ham 0
Everton: Wayne Rooney (18, 28, 66), Ashley Williams (78).
Halftime: 2-0.