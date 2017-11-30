  1. Home
2017/11/30 06:47
BC-SOC--English Summaries

Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Chelsea 1, Swansea 0

Chelsea: Antonio Rudiger (55).

Halftime: 0-0.

Bournemouth 1, Burnley 2

Bournemouth: Joshua King (79).

Burnley: Chris Wood (37), Robbie Brady (65).

Halftime: 0-1.

Arsenal 5, Huddersfield 0

Arsenal: Alexandre Lacazette (3), Olivier Giroud (68, 87), Alexis Sanchez (69), Mesut Ozil (72).

Halftime: 1-0.

Man City 2, Southampton 1

Man City: Kevin De Bruyne (47), Raheem Sterling (90).

Southampton: Oriol Romeu (75).

Halftime: 0-0.

Stoke 0, Liverpool 3

Liverpool: Sadio Mane (17), Mohamed Salah (77, 83).

Halftime: 0-1.

Everton 4, West Ham 0

Everton: Wayne Rooney (18, 28, 66), Ashley Williams (78).

Halftime: 2-0.