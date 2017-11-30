Rooney scores from his own half as Everton thrashes West Ham

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Wayne Rooney claimed his first-ever hat trick for Everton with a stunning goal from his own half in a 4-0 thrashing of West Ham on Wednesday in the Premier League.

Hammers goalkeeper Joe Hart unintentionally set up Rooney's wonder strike in the 66th minute after racing out on the right-hand side of his area and sliding to end Everton's attack. Or so he thought. Hart's angled clearance went to Rooney who was still inside the center circle. Rooney lashed out first time with the ball traveling the entire West Ham half and over the heads of two defenders with Hart still stranded.

Former England manager Sam Allardyce applauded in the stands at Goodison Park ahead of his appointment as Everton manager, replacing temporary boss David Unsworth.

Hart also played a role in Rooney's 18th-minute opener after bringing down Dominic Calvert-Lewin to give away a penalty. Rooney stepped up and sent the ball low to Hart's right. The England goalkeeper did well to save it, only for the ball to loop back up for Rooney to easily head in an empty net.

Rooney added a second goal 10 minutes later when the ball fell to him unmarked in the area and he calmly swept in a right-footed shot.

West Ham had a chance to get back in the game after 58 minutes when Ashley Williams carelessly gave away a penalty after hacking Diafra Sakho down but Jordan Pickford did well to save Manuel Lanzini's spot kick. Like Hart, Pickford dived low to his right. Unlike Hart, Pickford pushed the ball away from any danger.

Ashley Williams headed in a fourth in the 78th.