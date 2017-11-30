Just-retired Beltran interviews to become Yankees manager

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Beltran has interviewed to become manager of the New York Yankees, four weeks after the final game of his 20-year major league career.

The 40-year-old Beltran was a nine-time All-Star and played for the Yankees from 2014-16. While he does not have any managerial experience, he mentored young teammates during his final seasons as a player, when he often was a designated hitter.

Beltran won his first World Series title with Houston this season, and Astros manager A.J. Hinch credited Beltran's clubhouse presence with steadying the team during its seven-game win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Beltran met with team officials Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson, former Cleveland and Seattle manager Eric Wedge, San Francisco bench coach Hensley Meulens, former big league third baseman Aaron Boone and Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward previously interviewed.

___

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball