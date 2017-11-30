Conductor Zubin Mehta sidelined by shoulder operation

MILAN (AP) — Milan's La Scala says a shoulder operation is forcing conductor Zubin Mehta to take a break for at least three months and the famed opera house to change its lineup.

The theater on Wednesday announced substitute conductors for a concert of waltzes and a performance of the Strauss opera "Die Fledermaus" scheduled for January.

A third engagement, a benefit concert for a foundation in India scheduled for February, has been postponed until Mehta is well enough to conduct.

Austrian conductor Manfred Honeck, the music director of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, will conduct the waltzes. German conductor Cornelius Meister, artistic director of the ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra, will take over "Die Fledermaus."

The 81-year-old Mehta plans to retire next fall from his position as music director of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra.