NBC wins ratings week, narrows season's gap with CBS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Powered by football and "The Voice," NBC won a second consecutive weekly ratings contest.

According to Nielsen figures released Wednesday, the victory helped NBC further narrow the gap with front-runner CBS among total viewers for the TV season so far.

CBS has drawn 9.9 million viewers compared to 9 million for NBC. That's the closet the two have been in 15 years.

NBC's Thanksgiving Week leaders included NFL games, the sophomore drama "This Is Us" and two helpings of talent show "The Voice."

Viewers also sampled holiday cheer, with ABC's "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" the highest-ranked entry.