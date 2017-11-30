Barcelona cruises to 5-0 victory over Murcia in Copa del Rey

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona reached the last 16 of the Copa del Rey with a comfortable 5-0 win over third-division club Murcia on Wednesday, advancing 8-0 on aggregate.

Striker Paco Alcacer scored in the first half and Gerard Pique, Aleix Vidal, Denis Suarez and Jose Arnaiz each added goals after halftime at Camp Nou.

Barcelona played without most of its regular starters, including Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Coach Ernesto Valverde had also rested the team's top players in the 3-0 first-leg win last month.

Pique, who missed the Spanish league game against Valencia at the weekend, started the match at Camp Nou but was substituted right after scoring his 56th-minute goal.

Barcelona is trying to become the first team to win four straight Copa del Rey titles since Athletic Bilbao did it in 1930-33.

Later Wednesday, Atletico Madrid hosted third-division club Elche looking to overcome a 1-1 first-leg draw.

___

SOCIEDAD STUNNED

Bojan Radulovic scored an 87th-minute goal that allowed third-division club Lleida to eliminate top-flight club Real Sociedad on away goals.

Lleida won 3-2 after trailing by two goals at halftime. It had lost the first leg 1-0 at home.

Sociedad went ahead with goals by Diego Llorente and Juanmi, but the Catalan outsiders rallied with goals by Aitor Nunez and Manu Molina early in the second half. Radulovic stunned Sociedad with a header near the end.

___

EARLY GOALS

Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice in the first six minutes to lead Sevilla to a 4-0 win over third-division club Cartagena, securing a spot in the last 16 with a 7-0 win on aggregate.

Paulo Henrique Ganso added to the lead just before halftime and Joaquin sealed the victory in the second half.

It was Sevilla's first match without coach Eduardo "Toto" Berizzo, who underwent surgery to treat prostate cancer on Tuesday.

Assistant coach Ernesto Marcucci is in charge until Berizzo returns.

___

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni