BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2017
|2099
|2017
|2096
|Up
|49
|Mar
|2049
|2118
|2040
|2106
|Up
|57
|May
|2050
|2115
|2045
|2104
|Up
|50
|Jul
|2057
|2119
|2052
|2110
|Up
|50
|Sep
|2074
|2131
|2065
|2122
|Up
|49
|Dec
|2089
|2148
|2081
|2138
|Up
|50
|Mar
|2098
|2164
|2098
|2154
|Up
|51
|May
|2114
|2173
|2114
|2168
|Up
|29
|Jul
|2184
|2184
|2182
|2182
|Up
|52
|Sep
|2196
|2196
|2194
|2194
|Up
|52