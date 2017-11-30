  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/11/30 04:18

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 127.70 129.60 127.55 129.60 Up 2.15
Mar 130.05 132.75 129.20 132.20 Up 2.35
May 132.15 134.90 131.50 134.40 Up 2.35
Jul 134.60 136.90 133.80 136.65 Up 2.35
Sep 136.85 139.15 136.10 138.90 Up 2.30
Dec 140.20 142.50 139.45 142.20 Up 2.25
Mar 143.65 145.40 143.65 145.40 Up 2.20
May 146.55 147.40 146.55 147.40 Up 2.20
Jul 148.40 149.25 148.40 149.25 Up 2.20
Sep 150.30 151.10 150.30 151.10 Up 2.15
Dec 153.00 153.85 153.00 153.85 Up 2.15
Mar 156.55 Up 2.15
May 158.20 Up 2.15
Jul 159.95 Up 2.15
Sep 161.20 Up 2.15