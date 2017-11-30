New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|127.70
|129.60
|127.55
|129.60
|Up
|2.15
|Mar
|130.05
|132.75
|129.20
|132.20
|Up
|2.35
|May
|132.15
|134.90
|131.50
|134.40
|Up
|2.35
|Jul
|134.60
|136.90
|133.80
|136.65
|Up
|2.35
|Sep
|136.85
|139.15
|136.10
|138.90
|Up
|2.30
|Dec
|140.20
|142.50
|139.45
|142.20
|Up
|2.25
|Mar
|143.65
|145.40
|143.65
|145.40
|Up
|2.20
|May
|146.55
|147.40
|146.55
|147.40
|Up
|2.20
|Jul
|148.40
|149.25
|148.40
|149.25
|Up
|2.20
|Sep
|150.30
|151.10
|150.30
|151.10
|Up
|2.15
|Dec
|153.00
|153.85
|153.00
|153.85
|Up
|2.15
|Mar
|156.55
|Up
|2.15
|May
|158.20
|Up
|2.15
|Jul
|159.95
|Up
|2.15
|Sep
|161.20
|Up
|2.15