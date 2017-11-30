Trump to meet Bahrain crown prince, Libyan prime minister

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to hold talks this week with leaders from Bahrain and Libya.

The White House says Trump will meet Thursday with Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The crown prince is visiting Washington this week and has already met with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Trump plans to meet Friday with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Serraj. The White House says the leaders will discuss reaffirming U.S. support for Libya's unity government and help stabilizing the country.

Libya fell into chaos after the ouster and killing of its longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi (MOO'-ah-mar gah-DAH'-fee) in 2011. The country's divisions and power and security vacuum have empowered hundreds of militias to become the real power on the ground. Human trafficking and fuel smuggling have also thrived.