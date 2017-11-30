Miami Open tennis reaches deal to move to Dolphins' stadium

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Open tennis tournament has signed paperwork with the Miami mayor's office to move from Key Biscayne to the NFL Dolphins' stadium beginning in 2019.

A spokesman for the mayor said Wednesday that Miami-Dade commissioners must approve the agreement reached by Mayor Carlos Gimenez's administration.

The tournament has been held since 1987 on the island of Key Biscayne near downtown Miami. If the plan is approved to move the Miami Open 18 miles north to the stadium, Key Biscayne will host the event for the final time in March.

Stephen Ross, who owns the Dolphins and their stadium, has said he's willing to invest in a tennis center on stadium grounds because he wants to keep the tournament in South Florida.