US military: No civilians killed in August raid in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A U.S. military investigation of an August raid in Somalia is contradicting Somali officials' accusations that several civilians, including children, were killed.

The U.S.-supported raid by Somali forces on Aug. 25 in Bariire village caused an uproar, with bodies laid out in the capital, Mogadishu, for display. Somalia's army chief said civilians were killed.

The U.S. Africa Command statement says a "thorough assessment" of the raid by U.S. Special Operations Command Africa shows "the only casualties were those of armed enemy combatants."

There was no immediate response from Somali officials.

The Trump administration this year approved expanded military operations against the Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab.

A separate statement Wednesday by the U.S. Africa Command says there are currently more than 500 U.S. military personnel in the Horn of Africa nation.